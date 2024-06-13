Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Mohame Mohamedbatcha, a 49-year-old Indian expat in Dubai has won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw . He won the fortune after 27 years of buying Dubai Duty Free raffle tickets.

A father of two, Mohamedbatcha works as a senior officer for a bank and has been living in the emirate for 20 years now. Mohamedbatcha is the 231st Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Ye Shin-kyu, a 46-year-old South Korean national based in Seoul also won $1 million. Ye Shin-kyu is the first South Korean national who won the jackpot.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes.

Mathias Fernandes, a 44-year-old Indian expat based in Dubai, won a BMW 740i M Sport (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) car. Fernandes is a second-time car winner as he won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe car in July 2009.

Naveed Akhtar, a Pakistani national based in the UAE, won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike; while Dubai-based Indian expat Devesh Mukesh Dave got an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 (Time Attack) motorbike.