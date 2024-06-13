Ducati launches Panigale V2 Dark Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Italy-based two-wheeler maker Ducati has launched the Panigale V2 in a dark edition in India. It has been released in the market at the price tag of Rs 20.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers now can reserve the bike from an authorized dealership or online via the Ducati India website.

The dark-themed motorcycle gets a glossy finish across the body, flaunting red stickering on the fuel tank, and side fairing.It continues to get the signature style twin headlight setup with LED DRLs at the front. In addition, the model gets transparent and wiser, covering the head and digital instrument cluster.

The bike is powered by a 955 cc, L-twin, liquid-cooled engine. It generates a maximum power of 155 bhp at 10,750, rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The powerhouse is mated with a 6-speed transmission, and has been equipped with an aluminum monocoque frame, featuring a single-sided aluminum swingarm.

As far as the suspension setup is concerned, it is treated by 43 mm Showa USD front forks, while the rear gets Sachs-sourced mono-shock. Both units come with fully adjustable features.