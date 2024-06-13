Eid Al Adha 2024: Authority in Gulf country announces working hours of health centers

Doha: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) in Qatar has announced the working hours of its health centers during the Eid Al Adha holiday. The Eid Al Adha holidays will take place from June 16 to 21.

20 out of 31 health centers will be operational during the Eid holiday:

1. Al Wakra

2. Al Matar-Old Airport

3. Al Mashaf

4. Al Thumama

5. Rawdat Al Khail

6. Omar Bin Al Khattab

7. Al Sadd

8. Leabaib

9. Gharaffat Al Rayyan

10. Madinat Khalifa

11. Abu Baker Al Siddiq

12. Al Rayyan

13. Mesaimeer

14. Muaither

15. Al Khor

16. Al Ruwais

17. Al Sheehaniya

18. West Bay

19. Umm Slal

20. Al Jumailiya (on call)

These centers will provide family medicine and supportive services continuously from 7 am to 11 pm, while dental services will also be available from 7 am to 10 pm except at West Bay and Umm Salal centers, where dental services will be unavailable. The Al Jumailiya Health Center will operate on an on call basis 24 hours a day.

Specialty clinics will be available by pre-scheduled appointments in two shifts: morning from 7 am to 2 pm and evening from 4 pm to 10 pm. The ophthalmology, dermatology, and ENT clinics will operate daily at Labaib and Rawdat Al Khail centers.

The premarital screening clinic will operate at the Al Mashaf Health Center on Monday, June 17, in the evening only from 4 pm to 10 pm, at the Al Rayyan Health Center on Tuesday, June 18, in the morning only from 7 am to 2 pm, and at the Labaib Health Center on Thursday, June 20, in the morning from 7 am to 2 pm.

PHCC has designated 11 health centers to operate 24/7 throughout the week to provide urgent care services. These centers are: Al Sheehaniya, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Al Kaaban, Gharaffa Al Rayyan, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Karaana (for adults only), Muaither, Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Al Mashaf, and Al Sadd (for adults and children).

Additionally, PHCC said that the home delivery of medications service will not be available on Jun. 16 and 17, and will resume on June 18.The call center (16000), which provides medical consultation services via phone, will operate 24/7 throughout the week.