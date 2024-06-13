Eid Al Adha 2024: Kuwait announces holidays

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced dates for Eid Al Adha holidays. The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to suspend work at all ministries, state bodies, and public institutions between Sunday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 18 as an official holiday nationwide marking Eid Al-Adha. Employees will thus be back to work on Wednesday, June 19.

As Friday and Saturday is a weekend in the country, it means people will enjoy a five-day holiday from Friday, June 14 until Tuesday, June 18.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.