Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE authority announces public park timings

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the operating times for public parks, including residential parks, plazas, specialised parks, and leisure facilities, during the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to June 18.

Neighborhood parks and public squares – will be open from 8am to 12midnight

Zabeel, Al Khor, Al Mamzar, Al-Safa and Mushrif parks – will operate from 8pm to 11pm

Mountain bike track and mountain walking trail within Mushrif Park – will only open between 6am and 7pm.

Specialised parks/ leisure facilities operating hours:

Quranic Park – 8am to 10pm

Cave of Miracles and Glass House – 9am to 8.30pm.

Dubai Frame – 9am to 9pm

Children’s City – 9am to 8pm (Monday and Tuesday); 2pm to 8pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Dubai Municipality will also organise various events, including drawing sessions and distribution of desserts on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha between 4pm and 7pm at Children’s City.