Elon Musk Accused of Sex with SpaceX Employee

Elon Musk is reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use that have raised concerns among executives and board members of SpaceX and Tesla. According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk allegedly had sexual relationships with a SpaceX employee and a former intern, and asked a woman at his company to have his babies. These actions have reportedly created an uncomfortable work environment for female employees.

One SpaceX flight attendant claimed Musk exposed himself to her in 2016 and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sex acts. Another former employee alleged that Musk asked her to have his children during exit negotiations in 2013. A woman who worked at SpaceX reported having a month-long sexual relationship with Musk in 2014, which ended poorly and led to her departure from the company under a nondisclosure agreement.

Text exchanges revealed that Musk repeatedly invited a female employee to his house at night, suggesting that she choose between him and an early morning workout. The woman did not respond, and Musk expressed stress and frustration in subsequent messages.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell defended Musk, calling the allegations untrue and praising the company’s achievements despite external challenges.