HTC launches U24 Pro: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: HTC U24 Pro has been launched in Taiwan, as the latest U series handset from the company. The latest smartphone from HTC arrives as the successor to last year’s HTC U23 Pro.

HTC U24 Pro price starts at TWD 18,990 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, a 512GB storage variant is priced at TWD 20,990 (roughly Rs. 54,000). There’s no mention of the availability of the new phone in other global markets.

The HTC U24 Pro runs on Android 14 and has a 6.8-inch full-HD+(1,080×2,436 pixels) OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The HTC U24 Pro features a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and EIS support and an f/1.88 aperture. The camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The HTC U24 Pro is equipped with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that is expandable with a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, BDS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The new HTC U24 Pro houses a 4,600mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support.