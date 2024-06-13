India’s industrial production grows 5%

New Delhi: Factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 5 per cent in April this year. The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed this. The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4.6 per cent in April 2023.

The manufacturing sector’s output grew 3.9 per cent in April 2024 against 5.5 per cent in the year-ago month. In April this year, mining production rose 6.7 per cent and power output increased 10.2 per cent.

For the full financial year 2023-24, the factory output grew 5.8 per cent, marginally higher than 5.2 per cent in the previous year.

IIP is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These Eight Core Industries are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.