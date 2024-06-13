J&K: Fresh encounter leaves cop injured

A policeman was injured during a fresh encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. The clash erupted when terrorists opened fire on a search party in the Gandoh area of Doda district around 7:41 pm. Reinforcements have been sent to the area to strengthen the cordon, with intermittent gunfire continuing between the two sides. This marks the fourth encounter in the Union Territory over the last three days and the second in Doda district within the last 24 hours.

The recent surge in violence includes an attack on Tuesday evening in Chattargalla pass, where five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer were injured. On the same day in Kathua district, security forces killed a suspected Pakistani terrorist during another encounter, resulting in the death of a CRPF jawan. Additionally, on Sunday, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, killing nine and injuring 41. The series of attacks has heightened tensions in the region.