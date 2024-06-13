Kerala CM convenes emergency cabinet meeting on Kuwait fire tragedy

Today at 10 am, an emergency cabinet meeting is set to convene in Kerala to address the aftermath of a devastating fire in Kuwait that claimed the lives of at least 49 Indians. The tragic incident occurred when a fire broke out in a six-storey building in Kuwait’s Mangaf Area, originating from a kitchen on one of the lower floors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Among the deceased, 12 individuals from Kerala have been identified.

The meeting’s agenda includes discussions on arrangements to repatriate the bodies of the deceased Keralites and to coordinate assistance for those injured in the incident. The Kerala government is mobilizing efforts to provide necessary support to the affected families and to ensure swift repatriation procedures.

MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh, prior to departing for Kuwait, stated that as per PM Narendra Modi’s directive, immediate assistance will be provided to the injured and coordination efforts with local authorities for the repatriation of mortal remains are underway. The tragic incident has prompted swift action and solidarity from both state and central authorities to address the humanitarian crisis and provide relief to affected families.