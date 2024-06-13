Kerala Govt Offers Rs 5 Lakh to Families of Victims in Kuwait Fire Tragedy

The Kerala state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of Malayalees who lost their lives in the tragic Kuwait building fire. Additionally, each injured individual will receive Rs 1 lakh. Health Minister Veena George has been appointed as the government’s representative to coordinate rescue efforts in Kuwait, with plans to depart for the country imminently.

This decision was made following an emergency cabinet meeting held on Thursday in response to the devastating incident in Kuwait, where at least 50 people, including 15 Malayalis, perished in a fire at a six-story building in Mangaf. Minister P. Rajeev expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy and assured that the government would extend all possible support, including medical assistance. He emphasized collaboration between the state and central governments on this matter.

Minister Veena George confirmed the identities of several deceased individuals from Kerala, including Mathew George from Niranam, Pathanamthitta. She also visited the residence of Akash S. Nair from Pandalam in Kochi, where efforts are underway to expedite the repatriation process for the deceased. The state government aims to provide comprehensive assistance and facilitate swift actions to address the aftermath of this tragic event.