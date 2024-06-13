Monthly stipend for girls in higher education

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new initiative on Wednesday to provide monthly stipends to girl students from class 11 to post-graduation, aiming to prevent child marriages. Named ‘Nijut Moina’, the scheme has been approved by the cabinet, which allocated an estimated Rs 1,500 crore over five years to benefit around 10 lakh girls.

Sarma clarified that only unmarried girls would be eligible, except for those married girls who are enrolled in post-graduation courses. The scheme is designed to delay marriages by promoting financial independence and increasing the gross enrollment ratio of girls in education. Girls in classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 1,000 monthly, degree students will get Rs 1,250, and post-graduate students will receive Rs 2,500.

The stipend, which will be deposited in the students’ bank accounts for 10 months each year, excludes daughters of ministers, MLAs, MPs, and those studying in private colleges. This initiative aims to make girls financially independent and ensure they continue their education without the pressure of early marriage.