NEET Controversy: NTA to cancel scorecards, re-conduct exam

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court of its decision to cancel the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who received grace marks, addressing allegations of unfair practices during the exam. These students will be allowed to retake the exam to ensure the integrity and fairness of the process.

A committee investigated the issue during meetings held on June 10th, 11th, and 12th, and recommended cancelling the scorecards of the affected candidates, who will then be rescheduled for reexamination. The decision was partly influenced by a petition from Alakh Pandey, chief executive of EdTech firm ‘Physics Wallah,’ against the NTA’s alleged arbitrary awarding of grace marks to over 1,500 candidates.

The controversy was heightened by the unprecedented number of perfect scores, with 67 students achieving a score of 720, including six from a single centre in Haryana, raising suspicions of irregularities. The results, initially expected on June 14 but announced on June 4 due to early completion of evaluation, prompted a significant student protest in Delhi on June 10, demanding an investigation into the alleged anomalies. The NEET-UG test is administered by the NTA for admission to various medical and AYUSH programmes across the country.