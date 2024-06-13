Pema Khandu Sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM; Chowna Mein as Deputy CM

On Thursday, June 13, BJP’s Pema Khandu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for his third consecutive term. He was unanimously chosen as the BJP Legislature Party Leader during a meeting in Itanagar on June 12. Khandu first became Chief Minister in 2016. Alongside him, Chowna Mein took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister. The BJP secured a decisive victory, winning 46 out of 60 seats in the state assembly.

Expressing his gratitude for being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu thanked his fellow BJP MLAs, party leaders, and workers for their support. He emphasized the goal of working harder to accelerate the state’s development and achieving an inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The elections were held concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 46 seats, including 10 constituencies where BJP candidates, such as Pema Khandu, were elected unopposed, leading to no polling in those areas.