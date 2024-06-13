Perugia Challenger: India’s Sumit Nagal enters quarterfinal

Perugia : in tennis, India’s Sumit Nagal entered the quarterfinal of the ongoing Perugia Challenger in Perugia, Italy. The sixth-seeded Indian toppled unseeded Alessandro Giannessi of Italy in three-set ‘0-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-5)’.

In the quarterfinal, the Indian will face off against the winner of the pre-quarterfinal clash between Maks Ka?nikowski of Poland and third seed Borna ?ori? of Croatia.

Earlier, in the opening round, Nagal had secured a straight-set 7-6(7-1), 6-2 victory over an unseeded Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sumit Nagal had won the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany in last week. He has assured himself of a spot in the singles event of the Paris Olympics next month.