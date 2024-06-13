PM Modi Heads to Italy for G7 Summit, Expected to Meet Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Italy on Thursday to attend the 50th G7 leaders’ summit. This marks his first international trip since beginning his third term in office. Italy has invited India to participate in the G7 Summit as an Outreach Country on June 14. Modi will also have a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss a range of bilateral issues and future cooperation.

Italy, the current Chair of the G7, is hosting the summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Apulia from June 13 to 15. The gathering will bring together the seven major advanced economies—Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—along with the European Union. The summit’s agenda includes addressing pressing global challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan mentioned that President Joe Biden is expected to meet PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit, although the exact details are still being finalized. This will be Modi’s fifth consecutive G7 attendance, and he will also take part in the outreach event on June 14, which will focus on topics like artificial intelligence, energy, the Mediterranean, and Africa. According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, India’s consistent efforts in peace, security, development, and environmental preservation are increasingly recognized at such international forums.