Skoda launches Kushaq Onyx AT in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Skoda Auto India has launched the Kushaq Onyx edition with an automatic transmission. The Onyx trim on the Kushaq slots between the Active and Ambition variants. Skoda has priced the Kushaq Onyx AT variant at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kushaq Onyx AT is only available with the 115hp, 178Nm, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and it now gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.09kpl.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

The Kushaq Onyx comes loaded with LED headlamps having DRLs, cornering fog lamps, rear wiper with defogger, hill hold control, paddle shifters, automatic climate control, and six airbags. Moreover, the Onyx variant also gets floor mats, scuff plates, Onyx badge, and Onyx-themed cushions.

The 2-spoke steering wheel is leather wrapped and comes with a chrome scroller. It has a 7-inch infotainment unit with a 6-speaker sound system, wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay and automatic climate control.