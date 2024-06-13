South Korean Artist Claims Kalki 2898 AD Copied Artwork

Fans praised the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD, released on June 9. The film, written and directed by Nag Ashwin, stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. However, a South Korean artist, Sung Choi, accused the filmmakers of plagiarizing his artwork. He pointed out that the opening scene, depicting a war-torn dystopian city, closely resembles his original work from ten years ago.

Choi shared a screenshot on Instagram, criticizing the unauthorized use of his art and expressing frustration with the lack of respect for artists’ rights. The post quickly garnered reactions from netizens, many of whom were disappointed and outraged. One user commented on the unethical practice, while another lamented that the plagiarism was evident in the very first frame of the trailer. Other users noted similarities between the film’s aesthetic and various other works, including “Mad Max,” “Dune,” “Saga” comic series, and video games like “Halo” and “Death Stranding.” They questioned the integrity of the film’s concept designers. The controversy has sparked a broader discussion about originality and respect for intellectual property in the creative industry.