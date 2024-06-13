Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian euity benchmark indices pulled back from their record high but managed to close in the positive territory on June 13. NSE Nifty hit an intraday high of 23,481 and BSE Sensex rose to a record 77,145. At close, BSE Sensex was up 204 points or 0.3 percent at 76,810. NSE Nifty settled at 23,399, up 77 points .

About 2,050 shares advanced, 1,365 shares declined, and 82 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Divis Labs, and M&M. Top losers were HUL, Britannia, Axis Bank, and Eicher Motors. 292 stocks hit 52-week high and 16 stocks hit 52-week low on the BSE

The broader market outperformed the benchmarks with both BSE Midcap and Smallcap rising nearly 1 percent each. The volatility index, India VIX, declined over 7 percent to 13.4.

Amongst sectoral indices Nifty Realty and Nifty IT were the major gainers as they rose 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG were the worst hit, declining 1 percent and 0.6 percent.