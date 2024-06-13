Woman Claims Discovery of Human Finger in Online Ordered Ice Cream

In a disturbing incident in Mumbai, a doctor allegedly discovered a human finger in an ice-cream cone ordered online by his sister through the grocery delivery app Zepto on Wednesday. The incident took place in Malad, where the dessert, bought from Yummo Ice Cream company, was intended for Orlem Brendan Serrao, the doctor.

Reports state that Orlem Brendan Serrao, aged 27 and a resident of Malad, had consumed half of the butter scotch ice cream when he noticed something unusual on his tongue. Upon closer inspection, he found a human finger inside the ice cream, which was ordered online by his sister.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police swiftly responded and confirmed the presence of a human finger in the ice cream. Forensic investigations are now underway after the police obtained possession of the finger. Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation, including a search at the ice cream manufacturing and packaging site, to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident.