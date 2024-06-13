Xiaomi launches 14 Civi in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi 14 Civi was launched in India as the latest entrant in Xiaomi’s 14 lineup. The handset seems to be a rebrand of the China-exclusive Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

Price of the Xiaomi 14 Civi has been set at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs. 47,999. It comes in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green and Shadow Black colour options and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi’s retail partners starting June 20 at 12:00pm IST. The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with three months of YouTube premium subscription and 100GB of Google One for six months.

The dual SIM Xiaomi 14 Civi runs on HyperOS interface based on Android 14 and features a 6.55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 446ppi pixel density and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The screen supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It includes an in-house T1 signal enhancement chip for improving download speed and network coverage in crowded places. It offers an IceLoop cooling system that is claimed to perform three times more efficiently than conventional vapour cooling systems.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera unit co-engineered by Leica with a Summilux lens. It comprises a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.63 aperture, and 25mm equivalent focal length, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, it has two 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 14 Civi include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor and IR blaster. It packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports an AI-backed face unlock system.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 80 percent charge within 30 minutes of charging.