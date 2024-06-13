Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi Shares Daily Asanas and Their Benefits

In light of the upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared detailed videos of ‘Vrikshasana’ and ‘Tadasana’, highlighting their benefits. Modi emphasized the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life, noting its ability to unite millions worldwide in the pursuit of holistic well-being. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), praising Tadasana for enhancing strength and alignment, and Vrikshasana for improving balance and posture.

Modi encouraged everyone to make yoga a vital part of their lives and motivate others to do the same. On June 21, PM Modi will travel to Srinagar, where around 3,000 to 4,000 people are expected to attend Yoga Day at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Dal Lake’s banks. This event marks Modi’s first major function since assuming office for the third time and his first visit to Kashmir as PM.

To ensure security, the area from Dalgate to SKICC will be tightly secured, with a three-tier security system around Dal Lake. Special arrangements are being made by J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for the function.