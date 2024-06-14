Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA for third term

In a significant move within the Modi administration, Ajit Doval has been reappointed as the National Security Advisor (NSA) for a third consecutive term. His tenure will align with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further notice, as stated in an official order from the Personnel Ministry. Doval, who has held the position since May 2014, will continue to operate at the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

Doval’s reappointment underscores the trust and confidence the Prime Minister and government place in his expertise, particularly amidst evolving regional security dynamics. Known for his extensive background in intelligence and strategic affairs, Doval has been pivotal in shaping India’s national security policies. During his tenure, the National Security Council Secretariat has been instrumental in addressing internal and external security challenges, including counter-terrorism and border security management, reflecting a proactive approach in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

Additionally, former IAS officer PK Mishra has been reappointed as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, effective June 10, 2024. The government has also appointed Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor as Advisors to the Prime Minister, with ranks equivalent to Secretaries to the Government of India. Their roles will involve providing strategic advice and policy inputs to the Prime Minister, highlighting the administration’s focus on strengthening its advisory capabilities for effective governance.