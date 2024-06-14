Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ release rescheduled to October 11

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film “Jigra,” originally scheduled for release on September 27, has been postponed and will now hit theatres on October 11, as announced by Dharma Productions on Thursday. This film marks her first collaboration with filmmaker Vasan Bala. Dharma Productions shared the update on Instagram, stating, “A fierce journey to protect your own…your jigra! Starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina – #Jigra arrives in cinemas on 11th October, 2024.”

The announcement followed the release date revelation for Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s highly anticipated film “Devara,” which is set to premiere on September 27. “Devara,” a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, is a two-part epic directed by Koratala Siva. The first part, “Devara: Part 1,” was initially slated for October 10. The pan-India film also features Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, with production by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presentation by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

“Jigra,” also starring Vedang Raina, is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, with Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, and Somen Mishra credited as producers. The official X page of “Devara” shared the film’s new release date, announcing, “Sending a Warning Notice to all coasts about his early arrival. Man of Masses @Tarak9999’s #Devara in cinemas from September 27th.”