NIA Uncovers Ballari Terrorists’ Plan to Establish Sleeper Cells Nationwide

A severe national security threat has been unveiled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which exposed a plan by an ISIS militant group to establish sleeper cells across India. This plot, aimed at attacking the army, police, and religious leaders, came to light after the busting of an ISIS module in Bellary last December.

The NIA has detailed charges against seven individuals, including four from Karnataka, arrested in connection with this scheme. The accused are Mohammad Sulaiman Minaj, Mohammad Muniruddin, Syed Sameer, and Mohammad Muzammil from Karnataka; Iqbal Shaikh from Maharashtra; Mohammad Shahbaz from Jharkhand; and Shayan Rahman from Delhi. According to the NIA, these individuals were on a mission to establish Islamic rule in India by forming sleeper cells that blend into society while preparing for violent activities.

The investigation revealed the group’s active recruitment for their ISIS organization, forming a militant group called ‘Mujahideen’. During the raids, authorities seized explosives, sharp weapons, ISIS propaganda pamphlets, and books on Jihad and suicide attacks. The NIA’s charge sheet notes that their strategy included setting up 50 sleeper cells in every district by 2025, with plans to target soldiers, police, and specific religious leaders to advance their goal of establishing Islamic rule in India.