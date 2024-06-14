DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Australian Open 2024: H.S. Prannoy, Sameer Verma enter quarterfinals

Jun 14, 2024, 02:28 pm IST

Sydney: In badminton, India’s ace shuttlers H. S. Prannoy and Sameer Verma progressed to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Fifth seed Prannoy defeated Misha Zilberman of Israel  by ‘21-17, 21-15’ in the round of 16 in  46 minutes. Sameer Verma beat  eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by ‘ 21-14, 14-21, 21-19 ‘ in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Prannoy will be up against second seed Kodai Naroaka of Japan in the next round, while Verma will take on Chinese Taipei’s Chun-Yi Lin.

Aakarshi Kashyap also advanced to the women’s singles quarter-finals with a 21-16, 21-13 win over Australia’s Kai Qi Teoh.

