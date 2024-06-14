Bihar man missing after Kuwait fire, scheduled to marry next month

A woman from Bihar is anxiously seeking information about her son following a tragic fire that claimed 49 lives, mostly Indians, in a building in Kuwait. Madina Khatoon, residing in Darbhanga’s Naina Ghat area, has been desperately trying to contact her eldest son, Kalu Khan, who was scheduled to return home next month for his wedding.

Khatoon recounted her last conversation with Khan, where he mentioned plans to arrive in Darbhanga on July 5 for his upcoming marriage. Khan had been residing in the affected building in Kuwait for several years, employed as a skilled laborer.

Upon learning about the fire in her son’s residential building, Khatoon has been making frantic attempts to reach him, but her calls have gone unanswered. She expressed deep concern and sorrow over the lack of information regarding his whereabouts.

Despite efforts to seek assistance from authorities and reaching out to embassy officials with Khan’s photographs, Khatoon and her family are yet to receive any updates. The entire family remains hopeful and continues to pray for positive news amidst this distressing situation.