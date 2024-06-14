Civil Aviation Minister writes ‘Om Shri Ram’ 21 times before taking office

Telugu Desam Party MP Ram Mohan Naidu took charge as the Union Civil Aviation Minister on Thursday after writing “Om Shri Ram” 21 times. Naidu succeeded BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia, who now leads the Telecom Ministry. Naidu, a significant figure in the TDP, played a crucial role in the BJP’s return to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, securing his seat in Srikakulam for the third consecutive time.

Naidu emphasized his commitment to making air travel affordable for the common man, highlighting the recent increase in airfare due to external factors like COVID-19. He stated that his ministry’s primary focus would be on reducing the cost of air travel, making it accessible to everyone. “My whole intention is to make sure that air travel is accessible to the common man. To make this a reality, the prices have to be affordable,” Naidu remarked.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing India’s aviation infrastructure under PM Modi’s leadership. The government is expanding airports to meet rising demand, with India’s top airlines, IndiGo and Tata Group Airlines, ordering hundreds of new aircraft. Naidu expressed his determination to prove himself in his new role, aiming to make India a leader in aviation infrastructure.