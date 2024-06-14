Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price depreciated marginally in Kerala on Friday, June 14, 2024. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 52,720, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 52,920. On Wednesday and Tuesday gold price gained by Rs 360 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7344.4 per gram up by Rs.289.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6727.5 per gram up by Rs.266. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 2.04%, whereas in the last month it has been 1.98%. The cost of silver is Rs.88110 per kg down by Rs.260 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by Rs 3,300 to Rs 71,258 per 10 gram. Silver futures is trading at Rs 88,271/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,310.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 1.2% to $2,326.90. Price of spot silver fell 2.4% to $29.00 per ounce, platinum was down 1.6% at $948.45 and palladium lost 2.5% to $883.52.