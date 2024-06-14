Easy ways to remove dark circles under eyes

Although dark circles under the eyes are not a severe health concern, they can make you appear weary, older or unwell. Dark circles beneath the eyes are caused by pigmentation (darkening), wrinkling, anatomical abnormalities or depressions under the eyes.

Under-eye dark circles occur when blood vessels become brittle and rupture, creating discoloration in the top two layers of skin. The dark, blue colour beneath your eyes might be caused by poor circulation of oxygenated blood, an erratic sleep pattern or stress.

To treat under eye dark circles, try the following home remedies, skin care products and medical treatments:

Blepharoplasty or Eyelid Surgery

Eyelid surgery, also known as blepharoplasty, is used to remove extra skin, fat and muscle from the upper eyelids and to relieve bagginess in the lower eyelids.

Get proper sleep

To avoid puffy eyes, get enough sleep. Also, treat yourself to facials on a regular basis, use a skin-specific moisturiser, and eat superfoods and drink plenty of water. The facial will help you get tighter, younger-looking skin by smoothing out lines and wrinkles, increasing skin elasticity and minimising sagging.

Try home remedies

Applying cold tea bags to the eyes or applying cucumber and potato juice to the skin will help revitalise the skin quickly and easily. Cucumbers include antioxidants such as ascorbic acid, caffeic acid and silica, which help to minimise the darkening.

Use an under-eye concealer for quick coverage

If you’re heading to a party and don’t have much time, use cosmetics to conceal your dark circles and swollen eyes. Before using concealer, make sure your face is moisturised.

Use almond oil and vitamin E

If taken regularly, almond oil and vitamin E can help to decrease dark circles. Before going to bed, rub this mixture beneath your eyes.