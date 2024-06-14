Eid Al Adha 2024: Another emirate in UAE announces free public parking

Sharjah: Most public parking areas will be free in Sharjah from June 16 to 18 in observance of Eid Al Adha holidays. Sharjah Municipality have announced this. This, however, doesn’t apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are identified by the blue signs. Earlier Dubai announced its free parking hours and revised Metro and Tram timings.

For both the public and private sectors in the UAE, the Eid Al Adha holidays will be from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday June 18. Public sector employees in Sharjah are set to enjoy a 5-day holiday.

Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.