Eid Al Adha 2024: Dubai announces free parking hours, extended Metro timings

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced free parking hours, extended Metro timings during the Eid Al Adha holidays. Dubai residents will get four days of free public parking except at multi-level parking terminals from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18. Tariffs will resume on June 19.

The transport authority also announced the revised operating hours for Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram during the holidays.

Both Red and Green Lines will run on Saturday from 5am until 1am (next day).

On Sunday (June 16), from 8am – 1am (next day)

Monday and Tuesday (June 17-18), from 8am – 12 midnight

Dubai Tram will operate on Saturday from 6am until 1am, from 9am to 1am on Sunday; and 8am – 12 midnight on Monday and Tuesday.

Also Read: UEFA Euro 2024: Full Schedule, Groups, Format And Venues

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holidays, except the kiosks or smart customer centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, and Al Kifaf, and the RTA head office will remain operational 24/7.

There are also adjustments to the operating hours of public and intercity buses. Commuters are advised to check the S’hail App. Operating hours for marine transport, including water taxi, Dubai Ferry, and abra can also be found on the RTA app.