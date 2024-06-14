Eid Al Adha 2024: Dubai Ruler pardons 686 prisoners

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 686 inmates in correctional facilities. The Royal Pardon was issued on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Counselor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai said that the Public Prosecution immediately began coordinating with the Dubai Police General Command to implement the release order.

Earlier President Sheikh Mohamed had earlier ordered the release of 1,138 prisoners.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

The UAE granted paid holidays for public and private sector employees from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha. Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.