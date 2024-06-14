Eid Al Adha 2024: Emirates in UAE announce prayer timings

Dubai: Eid Al Adha is marked on the 10th of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah, which falls on Sunday, June 16. On this day, Muslims dress their best and set out for mosques and large open spaces called musallahs shortly after sunrise to offer special prayers.

Here are the prayer timings in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, based on multiple sources:

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi city: 5.50am

Al Ain: 5.44am

(According to the interactive e-calendar published by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre)

Dubai: 5.45am

(According to the Hijri calendar published by Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai)

Sharjah: 5.44am

(According to the Hijri calendar published by the Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department)

The following timings are based on time zone calculations and may vary. The exact timings will be updated based on official announcements.

Ajman: 5.44am

Umm Al Quwain: 5.43am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5.41am

Fujairah: 5.41am

The Eid prayer is a congregational one and consists of two units (raka’ah). In the first, the imam will lead worshippers in offering multiple takbirs before reciting the surah Fatiha and another chapter from the holy Quran. In the second unit, too, multiple takbirs are said. At the end of the prayer, the imam will give a two-part sermon.