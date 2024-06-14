Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE authority announces slaughterhouse timings

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has announced the working hours of slaughterhouses for Eid Al-Adha 2024. The festival days are from June 15 until June 18.

Here are the timings of the slaughterhouses:

Al Qusais slaughterhouse

Arafah Day

7:00 am to 6:00 pm

First, second and third days of Eid

7:30 am-4:00 pm

Al Quoz and Al Lisaili abattoirs

Arafah Day

7:00 am-4:00 pm

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

The first, second and third days of Eid

7:30 am-4:00 pm

Moqsab

Arafah and the first day of Eid

7:30 am-7:00 pm

The second and third days of Eid

7:30 am-4:00 pm

Earlier, Abu Dhabi municipality announced the timings of the slaughterhouses for Eid Al Adha in the emirate, which will be from from 6.00am until 5.30pm every day throughout the week. The municipality has also expanded the capacity of its slaughterhouses to accommodate approximately 37,000 sacrifices and carcasses.