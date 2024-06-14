Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE Rulers pardons more than 3000 prisoners

Dubai: The Rulers of the Emirates in the UAE ordered the release of more nearly 3,000 prisoners. The Royal pardon was issued ahead of Eid Al Adha 2024. The pardon comes owing to the good conduct and behaviour by the prisoners during their sentence.

President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 1,138 prisoners. These inmates have been sentenced in various cases, and the President ensured the payment of the fines owed to them. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 686 inmates from correctional facilities.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 481 inmates.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 223 inmates in correctional and penal facilities at the Ajman Police General Headquarters, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of 352 inmates from the punitive and correctional institution in the emirate.

?Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, too, has ordered the release of 94 prisoners of various nationalities on the occasion of the Islamic festival.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

The UAE granted paid holidays for public and private sector employees from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha. Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.