IAF Aircraft with 45 Kuwait Fire Victims’ Bodies Heads to Kochi

In the wake of a devastating fire in Kuwait, a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying the bodies of 45 Indian victims departed for Kochi, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait early Friday morning. The fire occurred in a seven-story building in Mangaf, a southern city in Kuwait, killing 49 foreign workers, including approximately 40 Indians, and injuring 50 others. The Indian Embassy has set up an emergency helpline (+965-65505246) to assist those affected by the tragedy.

Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh, who played a crucial role in coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for the swift repatriation of the victims’ remains, is onboard the aircraft. Singh has also visited hospitals in Kuwait to meet with Indian nationals undergoing treatment, underscoring India’s commitment to supporting its citizens abroad during crises. A detailed breakdown of the victims reveals that 23 were from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, and 1 each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences and assured all possible assistance to those impacted by the incident. “The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Kuwaiti authorities are diligently investigating the cause of the fire and providing support to the affected families, with both nations working together to manage the aftermath and support the grieving families.