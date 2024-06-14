India’s Shruti Vora creates history by becoming first Indian to win 3-star Grand Prix event

Lipica: In Equestrian, India’s Shruti Vora scripted history as she becomes the first Indian rider to win a three-star Grand Prix event. Shruti scored 67.761 points in the CDI-3 event in Lipica, Slovenia.

The Indian finished ahead of Moldova’s Tatiana Antonenco (Aachen), who scored 66.522. Austria’s Juliane Jerich (Quarter Girl) completed the top 3 with a score of 66.087.

Shruti also finished second behind the Antonenco-Aachen combo with a score of 66.085 in the Grad Prix Special, which was simultaneously held at the same venue.

‘I am extremely delighted with the result. I have worked hard, and the victory is indeed satisfying. The win has come in an Olympic year, and that makes it significant. The fact that I am the first rider from the country to win a three-star event makes it a special achievement. I will keep working hard to bring laurels for my country,’ said Shruti Vohra.

Shruti Vora has also represented India in Dressage World Championship 2022 and in the Asian Games of 2010 and 2014.