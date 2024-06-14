Lucknow students create 30-foot string portrait of PM Modi, Set record

A team of eight Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) students from the Goel Institute of Higher Studies has crafted a 30-foot tall string portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The intricate artwork, made with around 15 kilograms of black nylon thread spanning approximately 45 kilometers, has been recognized in the India Book of Records and is awaiting acknowledgment in the Limca Book of Records. The project was funded with Rs 3 lakh from the college budget.

The talented students behind this creation are Abhishek Maharana, Adarsh Shandilya, Larib Kamal Khan, Abhay Yadav, Sanidhya Gupta, Arushi Agrawal, and Kritika Jain. Lead artist Devashish Mishra explained that string art involves threading string around nails to form complex patterns. The team chose to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third consecutive swearing-in with this portrait.

The principal praised the students’ artistic skills, noting the innovative use of thread art to produce the remarkable portrait. The public is invited to view the masterpiece on campus this Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.