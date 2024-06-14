Minister Suresh Gopi cancels events to visit homes of Kuwait fire victims

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has canceled BJP events across various constituencies in Kerala to mourn the 24 Malayalis who tragically died in the Kuwait fire. He personally received the victims’ mortal remains at Kochi airport on Friday. Expressing solidarity with Kerala’s grief, he pledged to visit the homes of the deceased as much as possible.

Regarding compensation for the bereaved families, Suresh Gopi mentioned that the Central government will take appropriate action, emphasizing that only the Kuwaiti government can provide details about the tragedy after their investigation. He stressed the need for Kerala’s support to the affected families, highlighting the significant role played by expatriates in the state’s economic development. The Union Minister also acknowledged the Kuwaiti government’s efforts in providing medical treatment to the injured Indians, with India’s Ministry of External Affairs coordinating the efforts efficiently.

On Friday morning, the bodies of 23 Malayalis who lost their lives in the Kuwait building fire arrived at Kochi airport, while the remains of one individual were transported to Mumbai for cremation. The tragic incident in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 resulted in the loss of 49 lives, including 42 Indians, alongside victims from Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, and Nepal. The arrival of the C-130J transport aircraft, with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh onboard, marked a solemn moment at Cochin International Airport around 10:30 am.