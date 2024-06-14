Nirmala Sitharaman expected to present Union Budget in Parliament on July 22

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 is likely to be presented on July 22, as reported by multiple sources. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is preparing to deliver her seventh annual financial statement, pending official confirmation from the government.

Earlier announcements by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju indicated that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 and conclude on July 3. This session will primarily focus on the swearing-in of newly elected members and the election of the Speaker of the House.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 27, where she is expected to outline the new government’s agenda for the upcoming five years. The initial days of the session will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi introducing his council of ministers and responding to debates on the President’s address, setting the legislative agenda for the new government.