NSG units to expand to Ayodhya, Pathankot, and Kerala in 2024

The Indian government is poised to enhance national security with the establishment of elite National Security Guards (NSG) units in strategic locations across Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab’s Pathankot, and Kerala. Scheduled to commence operations by August 2024, these units aim to bolster security measures following the completion of the Ram Temple earlier this year, a site of profound cultural and religious importance.

In addition to Ayodhya, the NSG units in Pathankot and Kerala are expected to be fully operational by the end of the year. This expansion is anticipated to strengthen collaboration between local police forces, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units, and the NSG, thereby enhancing response capabilities in critical situations.

The decision reflects careful consideration of threat perceptions and strategic significance, with the new units equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and advanced anti-drone technology. The move underscores the government’s proactive approach to safeguarding sensitive installations like the Ram Temple and addressing security challenges posed by terrorism and fundamentalist activities in these regions.