Reasi bus attack: J&K police detain 50, widen terrorist hunt

The Jammu and Kashmir police announced on Thursday that fifty individuals have been detained in connection with the recent terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in the Reasi district. This development comes as the search operation for the terrorists has been extended to the remote Arnas and Mahore areas, which were known for high terrorist activity from 1995 to 2005.

The attack occurred on Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a bus en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The bus, carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, resulting in nine fatalities and 41 injuries. A police spokesperson confirmed that the detention of the 50 suspects followed a rigorous investigation, revealing significant leads that are aiding in the identification and capture of those involved in the attack.

To further the investigation, authorities have released a sketch of one of the terrorists and offered a Rs 20 lakh reward for information leading to the capture of the attackers. Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, emphasizing the commitment of law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors in the area.