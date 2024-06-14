Singapore National Swimming Championship 2024: India’s Likith SP, Dhinidhi Desinghu win bronze

Singapore: In Swimming, India’s Likith SP and Dhinidhi Desinghu bagged two bronze medals in Singapore National Swimming Championship 2024. Likith SP claimed bronze in men’s 100 metre breaststroke with a timing of 1 minute and 2 seconds.

Dhinidhi Desinghu grabbed a bronze medal in the women’s 200-metre freestyle event clocking in 2 minutes 5 seconds.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE Rulers pardons more than 3000 prisoners

The Singapore National Swimming Championship is seen as the last opportunity for swimmers to qualify for the Paris Olympics ahead of the June 23rd deadline.