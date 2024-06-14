Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher, Nifty hit record high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on positive note on June 14. NSE Nifty touched fresh record high. BSE Sensex settled at 76,992.77, up 181.87 points or 0.24 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 23,465.60, up 66.70 points or 0.29 percent .

About 2177 shares advanced, 1598 shares declined, and 106 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Eicher Motors, M&M, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance and Titan Company. Top losers included TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Nestle.

Among sectors, except IT (down 0.7 percent), all other indices ended higher with auto, telecom, capital goods, healthcare, metal, oil & gas, power, realty up 0.5-1 percent. BSE Midcap and smallcap gained 1 percent each.1 Market gains for 2nd straight week, Nifty up over 4 percent in 2 weeks

Sensex and Nifty recorded biggest 2-week gains since December 2023 this week. Sensex and Nifty gain 1 percent each this week, Nifty Bank up 0.3 percent. Midcap Index rises 7 percent in 2 weeks to post biggest 2-wk gains in nearly 3 years. Midcap index gains nearly 4 percent this week