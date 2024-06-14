‘Stree 2’ set for August 15 release

‘Stree 2’ has been rescheduled to hit theaters on August 15, Independence Day, instead of its initially planned release date of August 31, according to an announcement made by producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films on Thursday. The sequel to the horror comedy “Stree” will now be released earlier than anticipated.

In a social media post, Maddock Films shared the new release date, stating, “On this Independence Day, #Stree is coming back again! #Stree2 in cinemas on 15th August 2024.” The film’s release on August 15 will coincide with the debut of three other major films: Akshay Kumar’s “Khel Khel Mein”, John Abraham’s “Vedaa”, and Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule”.

“Stree”, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, was both a commercial success and critically acclaimed upon its release in 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film revolved around the urban legend of “Nale Ba” in Karnataka, where a malevolent spirit named ‘Stree’ abducts men during festival seasons in a small town.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, “Stree 2” is part of Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe, which includes films like “Roohi”, “Bhediya”, and the recently released “Munjya”.