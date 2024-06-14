TMC reveals candidates for Bengal assembly by-elections

TMC has announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections on July 10 for four assembly seats in West Bengal. Krishna Kalyani will contest from Raiganj, while Mukut Mani Adhikari has been nominated for Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency. Supti Pandey, widow of former TMC MLA Sadhan Pandey, will run from Maniktala in Kolkata, and Madhuparna Thakur has been selected for the Bagda seat, which has a significant Matua community presence.

The vacancies in Raiganj and Ranaghat occurred when Krishna Kalyani and Mukut Mani Adhikari, originally BJP MLAs, joined TMC and later contested unsuccessfully in Lok Sabha elections. The Maniktala seat became vacant due to the passing of Sadhan Pande in 2022. Meanwhile, Biswajit Das, the sitting BJP MLA from Bagda, switched to TMC and contested but was unsuccessful in the Bangaon Lok Sabha elections.

These nominations highlight TMC’s strategic moves to fill crucial assembly seats amid shifting political dynamics in West Bengal.