World Junior Girls’ Chess Championship: India’s Divya Deshmukh wins title

Gandhinagar: In chess, India’s Divya Deshmukh won the World Junior Girls’ Chess Championship title. The Indian player defeated Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva in the final round at the Gift City Club in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Top-seeded Divya beat Krasteva in the 10th round with just 26 moves to claim her maiden U-20 title. She finished unbeaten in the championship by winning nine of her games while drawing the other two.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2024: Dubai Ruler pardons 686 prisoners

In the girls’ section, Mariam Mkrtchyan took the runner-up spot after finishing half a point behind Divya. Azerbaijan’s Ayan Allahverdiyeva was third.

he World Junior Chess Championship took place in Gandhinagar, India, from June 2-13. The Open section had a total of 226 players, while 101 participated in the Girls section.