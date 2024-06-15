10 killed as tempo falls into gorge

Rishikesh: in a tragic incident, at least 10 people were killed after a tempo traveller carrying 23 passengers fell into a gorge. The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Raitoli in the Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

.The minibus fell into the Alaknanda River. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The passengers were travelling from Delhi/Ghaziabad to Chopta Tungnat

‘I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured,’ Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

Injured people are now being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.