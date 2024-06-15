Adityanath reviews Varanasi preparations ahead of PM’s visit

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, visited Varanasi on Friday to oversee preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the city. Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency on June 18, where he will address a farmers’ conference and partake in rituals at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, including the Ganga Aarti. This marks Modi’s first visit to Varanasi since assuming office for his third term as Prime Minister.

During his visit, Adityanath inspected the proposed venue for Modi’s public meeting in Mehndiganj, Sevapuri, and conducted a comprehensive review meeting with officials. Discussions focused on ongoing development projects in Varanasi and neighboring districts, as well as logistical arrangements such as security, parking, public movement, and designated routes for leaders during the PM’s visit.

The Chief Minister was briefed by Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal on security measures, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a safe environment for the event and related activities. Additionally, Adityanath visited the revered Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples to offer prayers, underscoring the spiritual significance of Varanasi as a key pilgrimage site.